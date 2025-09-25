Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) SVP Adrian Devasahayam Sells 4,014 Shares

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 4,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $120,420.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 82,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,463,600. This trade represents a 4.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Adrian Devasahayam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 15th, Adrian Devasahayam sold 4,046 shares of Veeco Instruments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $105,196.00.

Veeco Instruments Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:VECO opened at $29.27 on Thursday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.65%.The business had revenue of $166.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Veeco Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VECO shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on Veeco Instruments from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Institutional Trading of Veeco Instruments

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 203.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 128,179 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 164,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 24,154 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 110,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 51,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

