Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT Shares Sold by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $535,000.

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $136.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.74. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $100.89 and a 12 month high of $138.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

