Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR Shares Sold by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,174,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,717,000 after acquiring an additional 176,559 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,541,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,152,000 after acquiring an additional 317,301 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,389,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,911,000 after acquiring an additional 101,988 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 876,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,311 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 798,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR opened at $209.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.40. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $160.23 and a 1 year high of $219.01. The stock has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

