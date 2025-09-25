Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $121.82 and last traded at $121.73, with a volume of 1260440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.69.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1419 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 941.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 379,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,230,000 after buying an additional 14,651 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

