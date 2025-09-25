Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $121.82 and last traded at $121.73, with a volume of 1260440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.69.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1419 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08.
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
