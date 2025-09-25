Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT Shares Purchased by LeConte Wealth Management LLC

LeConte Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.0% of LeConte Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. LeConte Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 71.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $290.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $289.05 and a 200 day moving average of $269.13. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.64 and a fifty-two week high of $295.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

