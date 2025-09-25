Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM Shares Bought by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 214,700.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000.

VYM stock opened at $140.52 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $112.05 and a 12-month high of $142.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.77 and its 200 day moving average is $131.29. The stock has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

