Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF Position Trimmed by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,241 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $6,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VXF. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $209.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $146.68 and a 52 week high of $214.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.49.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

