VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $323.14 and last traded at $322.17, with a volume of 11574323 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $315.71.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Semiconductor ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $913,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,718,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

