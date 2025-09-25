VanEck CLO ETF $CLOI Shares Purchased by Maridea Wealth Management LLC

Maridea Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. VanEck CLO ETF comprises about 1.9% of Maridea Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Maridea Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck CLO ETF were worth $7,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC raised its stake in VanEck CLO ETF by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in VanEck CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth $137,000.

Shares of CLOI stock opened at $53.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.95 and a 200 day moving average of $52.79. VanEck CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $50.12 and a 1 year high of $53.21.

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

