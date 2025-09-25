Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF $WGMI Holdings Raised by Maridea Wealth Management LLC

Maridea Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (NASDAQ:WGMI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGMI. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 12,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH bought a new position in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Matauro LLC bought a new position in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF stock opened at $45.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.60. Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $46.42.

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (WGMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides active exposure to companies that derive at least 50% of their revenue from bitcoin mining operations and/or services related to bitcoin mining. WGMI was launched on Feb 7, 2022 and is managed by Valkyrie.

