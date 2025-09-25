Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.38 and last traded at C$2.28, with a volume of 468094 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised Ur-Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Maxim Group upgraded Ur-Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on URE

Ur-Energy Stock Down 1.7%

About Ur-Energy

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 16.78 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$831.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41, a PEG ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.42.

(Get Free Report)

Ur-Energy Inc is an exploration stage mining company. The company is engaged in uranium mining, recovery, and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. Its projects are Lost Creek, Shirley Basin, and other U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.