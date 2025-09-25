Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) CFO Sells $167,266.80 in Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) CFO Erica Gessert sold 8,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $167,266.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 218,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,188,471.80. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, August 18th, Erica Gessert sold 19,036 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $263,458.24.

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $19.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Upwork Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $20.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.43.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Upwork had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 31.75%.The business had revenue of $194.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Upwork announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Upwork by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 264,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Straightline Group LLC increased its position in shares of Upwork by 3.2% in the second quarter. Straightline Group LLC now owns 37,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Upwork by 11.1% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Upwork by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UPWK shares. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Upwork from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Upwork from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.42.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

