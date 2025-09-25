UOL Group (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) vs. Greentown China (OTCMKTS:GTWCF) Financial Comparison

UOL Group (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Free Report) and Greentown China (OTCMKTS:GTWCF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares UOL Group and Greentown China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UOL Group N/A N/A N/A Greentown China N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of UOL Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Greentown China shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

UOL Group pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Greentown China pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 45.1%. UOL Group pays out 16.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Greentown China pays out 27.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for UOL Group and Greentown China, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UOL Group 0 0 0 1 4.00 Greentown China 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UOL Group and Greentown China”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UOL Group N/A N/A N/A $3.19 7.67 Greentown China N/A N/A N/A $1.55 0.62

Greentown China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UOL Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

UOL Group beats Greentown China on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UOL Group

UOL Group Limited engages in property and hospitality activities in Singapore, Australia, the United Kingdom, China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Japan, the United States, Canada, Kenya, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investments, Hotel Operations, Investments, Technology Operations, and Management Services segments. It develops residential properties; leases commercial properties and serviced suites; owns and/or manages hotels under the Pan Pacific, PARKROYAL COLLECTION, and PARKROYAL brands in Asia, Oceania, Europe, North America, and Africa; and invests in quoted and unquoted financial assets. The company also distributes computers and related products; and provides system integration and networking infrastructure services, as well as hotel management, and project management and related services. The company was formerly known as United Overseas Land Limited and changed its name to UOL Group Limited in 2006. UOL Group Limited was incorporated in 1963 and is based in Singapore.

About Greentown China

Greentown China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and related business in China. It operates through Property Development, Hotel Operations, Property Investment, Project Management, and Other segments. The company develops and sells residential properties. It also offers investment and asset management; project management; technology research and development; and design and decoration services. In addition, the company constructs, develops, and operates education projects; operates hotels and clubs; and invests in and rents properties, as well as sells construction materials. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

