Unified Investment Management Has $881,000 Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Unified Investment Management raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,483 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Unified Investment Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Aegis Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 11,113 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,001.34. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Down 0.0%
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.05%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $359.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $408.00 price objective (up previously from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.96.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
