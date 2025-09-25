UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.44 and last traded at $42.38, with a volume of 1196643 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.29.

Several brokerages recently commented on UBS. Bank of America upgraded shares of UBS Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $133.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 7.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UBS Group during the second quarter worth about $4,878,061,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,654,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,153,354,000 after acquiring an additional 17,676,829 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,161,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 58,424,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,975,903,000 after acquiring an additional 8,448,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at $206,885,000.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

