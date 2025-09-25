TigerOak Management L.L.C. Takes Position in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

TigerOak Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARM. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ARM by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARM by 1,596.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 111,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,705,000 after purchasing an additional 104,550 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in ARM by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ARM by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in ARM by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARM opened at $144.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.64, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 4.17. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $182.88.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ARM had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 16.96%.The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

ARM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded ARM to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ARM from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on ARM from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Guggenheim upped their target price on ARM from $147.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.52.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

