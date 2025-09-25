TigerOak Management L.L.C. Sells 145 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

TigerOak Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,545 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. TigerOak Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bannerman Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.18.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $113.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $204.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.55. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.27.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

