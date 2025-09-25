TigerOak Management L.L.C. Lowers Stock Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

TigerOak Management L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,181 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 0.6% of TigerOak Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. TigerOak Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Adobe by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 110.4% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 9.2% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 62,851 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $24,105,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $305,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Phillip Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price objective (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $520.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $353.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.04 and a 12 month high of $557.90. The company has a market capitalization of $149.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $355.60 and its 200 day moving average is $375.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

