Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Third Coast Bancshares from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Third Coast Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Third Coast Bancshares stock opened at $39.48 on Tuesday. Third Coast Bancshares has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $41.25. The firm has a market cap of $547.19 million, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.91.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.21. Third Coast Bancshares had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $52.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.52 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Third Coast Bancshares will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Third Coast Bancshares declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $30.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider William Bobbora acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.56 per share, with a total value of $48,828.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $441,330. This trade represents a 12.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Third Coast Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Third Coast Bancshares by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Third Coast Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

