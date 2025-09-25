The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Director Purchases $95,212.80 in Stock

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) Director Neil Campbell acquired 62,640 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $95,212.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 125,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,864.88. This trade represents a 99.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $148.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.91. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $9.43.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 34.03%.The firm had revenue of $363.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of The Hain Celestial Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 104.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 14,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 30,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 9,335 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HAIN shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Research downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $2.00 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HAIN

About The Hain Celestial Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.