TD Private Client Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF $CWI

TD Private Client Wealth LLC cut its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,263 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $955,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2,858.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 10,689 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 276,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Kure Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $13,700,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $34.59 on Thursday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $26.07 and a 1 year high of $34.93. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.60 and its 200 day moving average is $31.77.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

