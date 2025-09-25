TD Private Client Wealth LLC Sells 392 Shares of Equifax, Inc. $EFX

TD Private Client Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 28.0% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Equifax by 1,464.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 16,961 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equifax alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EFX shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Equifax from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 48,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total value of $11,665,891.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 142,872 shares in the company, valued at $34,533,591.12. This trade represents a 25.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Stock Performance

EFX opened at $257.27 on Thursday. Equifax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.98 and a 1-year high of $300.15. The company has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.35, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $248.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Equifax had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equifax has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.970 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.330-7.630 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 39.14%.

About Equifax

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.