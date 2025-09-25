TD Private Client Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cigna Group $CI

TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,513 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cigna Group by 91.3% during the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 277.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth about $431,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new position in Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $617,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $8,557,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,400. This trade represents a 52.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CI. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (down from $388.00) on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cigna Group from $354.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $415.00 price objective on Cigna Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $372.00 target price on Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.81.

Cigna Group Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $291.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $293.18 and a 200-day moving average of $311.02. Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $256.89 and a 52-week high of $358.88.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.05. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 1.92%.The firm had revenue of $67.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.97%.

Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

