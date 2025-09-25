TD Private Client Wealth LLC Has $3.59 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $425,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Barclays upped their target price on PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.60.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $142.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $194.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.90. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $177.50.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.64%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

