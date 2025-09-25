TD Private Client Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisbourg Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 966.7% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth $48,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 186.7% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth $52,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial set a $315.00 price target on Verisk Analytics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $340.00 to $334.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.09.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $242.95 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $239.83 and a 52 week high of $322.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $270.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34. The firm has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $772.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.91 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 460.89%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director Christopher John Perry bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $259.80 per share, with a total value of $259,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,773 shares in the company, valued at $460,625.40. This trade represents a 129.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.72, for a total transaction of $76,416.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 15,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,828.80. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,265 shares of company stock worth $4,002,332. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

