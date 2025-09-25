TD Private Client Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackRock $BLK

TD Private Client Wealth LLC reduced its position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 76.5% in the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 27 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 18,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.60, for a total transaction of $20,301,321.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,617,148. This represents a 48.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 17,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.50, for a total transaction of $19,207,611.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 61,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,763,964.50. This trade represents a 21.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,494 shares of company stock worth $74,694,573. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,214.00 to $1,224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $980.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,115.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,154.07.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK stock opened at $1,129.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $174.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.45. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $773.74 and a 12 month high of $1,171.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,122.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,016.47.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $1.64. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 29.68%.The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $5.21 dividend. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.39%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

