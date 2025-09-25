TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Has $50.15 Million Position in Zillow Group, Inc. $Z

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 715,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 145,038 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group comprises 9.3% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $50,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 352.0% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 12.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 6,316 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 19.7% in the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 5,912 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 19.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 17.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 64,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 9,448 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of Z stock opened at $79.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of -303.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.49 and a 200-day moving average of $73.82. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $93.88.

In other news, COO Jun Choo sold 25,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $2,328,859.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 114,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,392,586.74. This represents a 18.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $79,125.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 34,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,550.28. This trade represents a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 657,087 shares of company stock worth $56,286,479 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Zillow Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.38.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

