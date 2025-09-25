Sylvest Advisors LLC Has $667,000 Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Sylvest Advisors LLC lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the period. Sylvest Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 88.5% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $1,715,000. Invst LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 252.0% during the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 11,589 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,086,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,676,000 after buying an additional 161,356 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Altria Group by 18.0% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 202,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,218,000 after buying an additional 30,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $65.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $109.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.56. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $68.60.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.26% and a net margin of 37.24%.The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MO

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.