Sylvest Advisors LLC Acquires 482 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF $RSPG

Sylvest Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Sylvest Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 2,831.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 106,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after acquiring an additional 102,823 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 736.1% in the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 114,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after purchasing an additional 100,449 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,435,000 after purchasing an additional 72,960 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 403,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,008,000 after purchasing an additional 68,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matauro LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Matauro LLC now owns 281,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,064,000 after purchasing an additional 21,814 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of RSPG opened at $80.03 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $86.61. The stock has a market cap of $446.57 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.25.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

