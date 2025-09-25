Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Shares Down 21.4% – Should You Sell?

Sunrise Resources plc (LON:SRES – Get Free Report) shares fell 21.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 10,178,374 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 14,734,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Sunrise Resources Trading Down 4.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.68 million, a P/E ratio of -150.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.02.

About Sunrise Resources

Sunrise Resources plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States and Western Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc, precious metal, base metal, and industrial mineral projects. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project located in Nevada, the United States, as well as holds leases/option agreement in the Jackson Wash project located in Nevada, the United States.

