Sumitomo Metal Mining (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Strong-Buy Rating

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sumitomo Metal Mining (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Trading Up 3.3%

OTCMKTS:SMMYY opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $8.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.87.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Company Profile

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, smelting, and refining non-ferrous metals in Japan and internationally. It operates through Mineral Resources, Smelting & Refining, and Materials segments. The company provides metal products, including copper, nickel/cobalt, gold/precious metal, and others; battery materials, such as nickel hydroxides, lithium nickel-cobalt-aluminum oxides, and lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide; and crystal materials, including lithium tantalates/lithium niobates, optical isolators, faraday rotators, and substitute gallium gadolinium garnet.

