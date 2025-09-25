Sumitomo Metal Mining (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Strong-Buy Rating

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sumitomo Metal Mining (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Sumitomo Metal Mining Trading Up 3.3%
OTCMKTS:SMMYY opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $8.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.87.
Sumitomo Metal Mining Company Profile
