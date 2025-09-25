StrikePoint Gold (CVE:SKP) Stock Price Down 12.5% – Time to Sell?

StrikePoint Gold Inc. (CVE:SKP – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 113,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 61,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

StrikePoint Gold Stock Down 12.5%

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.23.

StrikePoint Gold Company Profile

StrikePoint Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Marum Resources Inc and changed its name to StrikePoint Gold Inc in June 2009.

