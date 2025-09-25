StoneX Group Inc. $SNEX Stock Holdings Boosted by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in StoneX Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in StoneX Group by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in StoneX Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in StoneX Group by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in StoneX Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at StoneX Group

In other news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 115,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,111,904. This trade represents a 0.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

StoneX Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $95.01 on Thursday. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.21 and a twelve month high of $106.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.76 and a 200-day moving average of $88.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.56.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.17). StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.10 million. Analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

