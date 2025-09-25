Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Purchases New Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $461.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $451.35 and a 200-day moving average of $429.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $366.32 and a 52 week high of $467.00.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

