Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,947 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2,387.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,276,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,348 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,715,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,598,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,997,000 after acquiring an additional 16,719 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,474,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 758,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,872,000 after buying an additional 100,179 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $113.05 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $113.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.42 and a 200-day moving average of $107.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

