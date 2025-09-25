Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Invests $2.30 Million in iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,301,000. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up 1.5% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 958.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 126.7% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 74.7% during the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

OEF opened at $330.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $319.53 and a 200 day moving average of $294.07. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $232.57 and a fifty-two week high of $334.44.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

