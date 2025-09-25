SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG Stock Position Raised by Meridian Financial LLC

Meridian Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.4% of Meridian Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Meridian Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Security National Bank grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $103.82 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.65 and a fifty-two week high of $105.41. The company has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.93.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

