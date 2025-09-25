SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM Shares Bought by Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises about 0.5% of Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Down 0.9%

GLDM stock opened at $73.85 on Thursday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $50.67 and a 12-month high of $75.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.54 and its 200 day moving average is $65.71.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

