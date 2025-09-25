Sony Corporation $SONY Shares Bought by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Sony were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Sony during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sony during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Sony during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Sony by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sony during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony alerts:

Sony Trading Down 1.3%

SONY opened at $29.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $177.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.94. Sony Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

About Sony

Sony ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.88 billion. Sony had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 9.14%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $189.90 earnings per share. Sony has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sony Corporation will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.