Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Research

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

SAH has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Sonic Automotive from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Stephens lowered Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Sonic Automotive from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.57.

Shares of SAH stock opened at $78.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.98. Sonic Automotive has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $89.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.56. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 1.07%.The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sonic Automotive will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 124.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,239,000 after purchasing an additional 197,336 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 641,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,525,000 after acquiring an additional 133,044 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $7,317,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $6,564,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 123,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,047,000 after purchasing an additional 65,198 shares during the period. 46.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

