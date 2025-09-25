Signet Financial Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Signet Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,508 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $5,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,417,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,427,129,000 after purchasing an additional 407,878 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $650,960,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth approximately $404,288,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,545,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $392,839,000 after acquiring an additional 56,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 188.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,206,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,139,000 after acquiring an additional 788,079 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on PWR shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $413.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $305.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $398.00 to $469.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $375.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.27.

Quanta Services Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $403.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.08 and a 52-week high of $424.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $388.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.83.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.19%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

