Signal Tree Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Signal Tree Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,410,000 after purchasing an additional 750,575 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,097,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,028,000 after buying an additional 79,170 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,558,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,636,000 after buying an additional 153,270 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,115,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,845,000 after buying an additional 688,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,474,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,368,000 after buying an additional 26,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Richard A. Dierker acquired 5,470 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.57 per share, with a total value of $500,887.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,802.84. The trade was a 25.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee B. Mcchesney acquired 5,409 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.38 per share, with a total value of $494,274.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,274.42. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 12,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,702. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $86.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.92. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.67 and a 12-month high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.66%.The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.510 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.720 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial set a $110.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Redburn Atlantic cut Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.94.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

