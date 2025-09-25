Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.68 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 345,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 4.7% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $9,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,201,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,880,000 after purchasing an additional 616,733 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 7,300,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,211,000 after buying an additional 1,581,924 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,908,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,996,000 after buying an additional 193,939 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 198.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,089,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,734,000 after buying an additional 4,046,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,203,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,119,000 after acquiring an additional 23,009 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $29.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.51. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $30.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

