Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Has $276,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,514,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,318,000 after purchasing an additional 55,465 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 359.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 988,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,811,000 after purchasing an additional 773,005 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 827,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,414,000 after buying an additional 81,727 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 802,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,121,000 after buying an additional 49,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Klingenstein LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 678,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,891,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $299.17 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $214.77 and a 52-week high of $306.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $290.00 and a 200-day moving average of $270.09.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
