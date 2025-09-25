Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.62 Million Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $133,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

DGRO stock opened at $67.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.13. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $54.09 and a 52-week high of $68.09.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.