Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF $BILS

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 590.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Luminist Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at about $201,000.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $99.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.30. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $98.99 and a 1 year high of $99.60.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

