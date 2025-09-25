Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.8% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $468,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $249,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, Traction Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000.

SPYG stock opened at $103.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.65 and a 12 month high of $105.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.93.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

