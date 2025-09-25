Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 19,441 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. $NWL

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,441 shares during the quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 58,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,148,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,438,000 after acquiring an additional 170,003 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 26,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NWL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.44.

Newell Brands Price Performance

NWL stock opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $11.78.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 3.29%.The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Newell Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.660-0.70 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.160-0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newell Brands news, CEO Melanie Arlene Huet sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $44,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 52,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,755.77. The trade was a 14.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Newell Brands

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.