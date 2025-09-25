Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Petro Matad (LON:MATD)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Petro Matad (LON:MATD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Digital Look reports.

Petro Matad Trading Down 0.3%

Petro Matad stock opened at GBX 0.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.32. The firm has a market cap of £13.85 million, a P/E ratio of -94.13 and a beta of 2.24. Petro Matad has a 1-year low of GBX 0.65 and a 1-year high of GBX 2.90.

Get Petro Matad alerts:

About Petro Matad

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 7,937 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 214 square kilometers in Mongolia.

Receive News & Ratings for Petro Matad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petro Matad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.