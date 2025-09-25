Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for VP (LON:VP)

VP (LON:VP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 760 target price on the stock. Shore Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.03% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of VP from GBX 905 to GBX 800 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 780.

VP stock opened at GBX 580 on Thursday. VP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 460 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 745. The company has a market capitalization of £228.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.55 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 588.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 577.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms for construction and housebuilding sites; rental of tools and specialist products to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners; and rental of safety, survey, communication, and test and measurement equipment.

