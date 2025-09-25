Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for VP (LON:VP)

VP (LON:VP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 760 target price on the stock. Shore Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.03% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of VP from GBX 905 to GBX 800 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 780.
VP Stock Performance
About VP
Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms for construction and housebuilding sites; rental of tools and specialist products to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners; and rental of safety, survey, communication, and test and measurement equipment.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than VP
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Cybersecurity Market Set to Double: This ETF Offers Exposure
- About the Markup Calculator
- Downgraded But Not Done: 3 Stocks Ready for a Market Comeback
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Solana Beat BTC and ETH in Q3: These 3 Stocks Saw It Coming
Receive News & Ratings for VP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.